Napoli without Lozano for a month, Ospina for two games

Napoli have confirmed the extent of the injuries sustained by David Ospina and Hirving Lozano on Saturday during their 1-0 win over Juventus.

Ospina, who fell injured during the warm-up, suffered a first-degree adductor injury in his right thigh. Lozano picked up a second-degree injury in his right hamstring.

As per Sky Sport Italia, the goalkeeper will only miss the next two games, on Thursday against Granada in the first leg of Europa League’s last 32 and on Sunday against Atalanta, while Lozano could be out for a month.

The Mexican will miss both games against Granada and at least four Serie A games (Atalanta, Benevento, Sassuolo, and Bologna).

Napoli are already without Diego Demme, Elseid Hysaj, Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas due to injury, and Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam, who tested positive for coronavirus.