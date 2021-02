Inter’s newly designed club crest has been leaked.

The new logo, which is set to be launched officially in March, follows Juventus’ recent rebrand in being a relatively simple design.

Not overly dissimilar to the current crest, the new design features the letters ‘I’ and ‘M’ at its centre. Those will be in white on a blue background, and a black ring will form the crest’s perimeter.

La Gazzetta dello Sport leaked the design, which they accessed due to the club filing a trademark application.