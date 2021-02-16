Only Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus in the Champions League

No Juventus player other than Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal in the Champions League’s knockout rounds since his 2018 arrival.

La Vecchia Signora were knocked out in the quarter-finals in 2018/19, the No.7’s first at the club, and fell in the Round of 16 in 2019/20.

In six Champions League knockout games for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive total of seven goals, but hasn’t once been helped by his Bianconeri teammates.

In 2018/19, the Portuguese scored a hat-trick as Juve overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to eliminate Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, he scored in a 1-1 draw against Ajax in Amsterdam, as well as netting Juventus’ goal in a 2-1 defeat in Turin.

The following season he scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Lyon in Turin, though Juventus’ 1-0 loss in France ensured they were eliminated on away goals.

Juventus take on Porto on Wednesday evening in the first leg of this season’s Round of 16.