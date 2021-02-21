Osimhen to stay in Bergamo overnight

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen didn’t travel back to Campania with the Partenopei squad after their 4-2 loss at Atalanta on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward suffered a head injury late on and was stretchered off the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Napoli have confirmed that Osimhen will stay overnight in Bergamo, having undergone medical tests.

“Following the game, he [Osimhen] underwent medical tests but they did not yield a conclusive result,” a club statement on Sunday night read.

“The player will remain in Bergamo until tomorrow, under the observation of Raffaele Canonico, who leads the medical team at Napoli.”