Osimhen wants to rival Mbappe

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen believes he can rival Kylian Mbappe in terms of performance and has the potential to be just as good as the Frenchman.

Osimhen cost a whopping €80 million – including variables and bonuses – when he signed from Lille last September, but hasn’t managed to maintain his form after a good start, no thanks to injury and then a positive case of COVID-19.

The Partenopei forward is only nine days younger than the French World Cup winner but believes he’s good enough to emulate Mbappe, according to Il Mattino.

The Nigerian is said to be studying the PSG superstar after noticing that the two have very similar characteristics and wants to prove that he’s worth every cent that was paid last summer.

There’s no time like the present for Osimhen who has the chance to showcase his talent when Napoli travel to face Granada in the Europa League on Thursday night.