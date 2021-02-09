Pancaro: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan are sacred monsters

Former Lazio and AC Milan defender Giuseppe Pancaro has described evergreen forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as extraordinary footballers who would be hard to mark.

Both the Juventus attacker and the AC Milan striker have had great campaigns so far despite their respective ages and the ex-Milan full-back analysed what makes them unique.

“You can’t choose [between them],” Pancaro told Sky Sport Italia. “They are two extraordinary players.

“Ibrahimovic is more physical, Ronaldo more ruthless, but they are two strikers who find the goal with extraordinary ease with their characteristics.

“They are two sacred monsters.”

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic has been scoring at an incredible rate during the 2020/21 Serie A season, scoring 14 goals in just 11 matches so far for AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the leading goalscorer in Italy’s top flight, with 16 goals in 17 matches.

Pancaro played for numerous clubs in Italy but he had his most successful spells at Lazio from 1997 to 2003 and then AC Milan for two seasons.