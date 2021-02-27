Parma blow another two-goal lead in Spezia draw

For the second game in a row, Parma wasted a two-goal lead only to draw 2-2 against Spezia on Saturday afternoon at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

The Gialloblu had led 2-0 against Udinese last time out to then draw, and suffered the same fate this weekend as an Emmanuel Gyasi brace cancelled out Yann Karmoh and Hernani’s first-half strikes.

The game started in the worst possible way for the Ducali as Andreas Cornelius got injured during the warm-up and was forced to leave his spot to Juan Brunetta.

Luckily for coach Roberto D’Aversa, Karamoh ended his goalscoring drought by putting Parma ahead halfway through the first half with his first goal since October 2020, marking it with a powerful left-footed shot from a tight angle into the far corner.

Then, Parma doubled their lead before the end of the first half thanks to Hernani. The Brazilian beat Ivan Provedel by deflecting a Brunetta freekick past the goalkeeper.

To make things worse for Spezia before the break, coach Vincenzo Italiano was forced to change Riccardo Saponara with Daniele Verde because of a muscular injury, and then VAR disallowed Giulio Maggiore’s goal for offside.

Spezia’s comeback was only postponed though as seven minutes into the second half, Gyasi met Maggiore’s cross to beat Luigi Sepe.

From that moment the game turned into a Spezia siege that ended with Gyasi’s eventual and inevitable equalizer, with another close-range deflection this time on Daniele Verde’s cross.

The draw means that now Parma have won none of their last 15 Serie A games, while Spezia find themselves 10 points above the relegation zone.