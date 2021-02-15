Parma blow lead to lose at Verona

Hellas Verona came from behind to beat Parma 2-1 at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Monday evening.

A Juraj Kucka penalty had given Parma an early lead, though Federico Dimarco played a key role as the hosts turned things around, having a hand in both goals.

Early pressure from the visitors paid off as Parma were awarded a penalty, with VAR intervening and highlighting that Yann Karamoh had been fouled by Marco Silvestri.

Just as he did to notch the Crociati’s last home goal in a 2-2 draw against Spezia in October, Kucka stepped up and made no mistake, beating Silvestri to give Parma an unlikely lead.

But it wasn’t to last. Alberto Grassi had the misfortune of turning a Dimarco effort into his own goal, leaving Luigi Sepe with no chance of stopping it.

That equaliser took much of the wind out of Parma’s sail and their heads dropped. Gervinho and Karamoh combined leading to a chance, and the Ivorian looked to cause problems for the Mastini but to no avail.

Dimarco was again involved as Verona got themselves in front. The full-back’s corner to the near post was met by an unmarked Antonin Barak to head into Sepe’s top corner.

Parma looked to press late on but, despite Dennis Man and Joshua Zirkzee combining in stoppage time, they were unable to restore parity.