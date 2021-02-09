Perisic: Inter reacted well to Juventus defeat

Inter winger Ivan Perisic has said that the Nerazzurri winning 2-0 against Fiorentina in Serie A was the best way to bounce back from their Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus midweek.

Nicolo Barella and the Croat scored for the Biscione against the Gigliati on Friday night, and the 32-year-old has a good record against the Viola, scoring four times against them.

“It was important to react after a defeat, we did it and I think we had a good match,” Perisic told InterTV.

“We could have finished it of earlier. This is a small problem that we still have to solve but we did well and we have to continue like this.

“It is true, I score a lot against Fiorentina.”

After returning from a loan spell at German giants Bayern Munich, Perisic has been learning to play as a left wing-back under Inter coach Antonio Conte.

“As I have said many times, I am learning to do new things today too, but we are working well,” the Croatian international said.

“It is true that I hadn’t scored in a long time, but today I scored and we won. This is the important thing.”