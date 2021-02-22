Pessina: Playing against Real Madrid is a dream

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina says playing against Real Madrid is a dream for him ahead of their Champions League meeting this week.

La Dea are enjoying an impressive spell, sitting at fourth in the Serie A table with 43 points from 23 games. On Wednesday they’ll face the Spanish champions in the Champions League’s round of 16 at the Gewiss Stadium.

“Facing Real Madrid, iss the challenge that every child dreams of,” Pessina told Atalanta’s own website after Sunday’s win over Napoli.

“We were able to focus on the championship, and now there’s the double challenge of the Champions League.

“Playing Real Madrid isn’t just a match against a great team and champions, it is a challenge that all children who start kicking a ball want to have”