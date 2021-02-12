Pioli: I’m not talking about the Scudetto until May

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli insists that he’s not thinking about winning the Scudetto this season.

Pioli has the Rossoneri sitting top of Serie A, having picked up more points than anyone in Italy since the beginning of 2020, though he’s trying to temper expectations.

“I’ll only mention the word ‘Scudetto’ in May,” Pioli said at his Friday press conference, ahead of Milan’s game against Spezia.

“You [the press] have done it so many times that there’s no need for me to [talk about it].

“We have to stay humble, keep working, and continue proving our quality. We can’t dream, we have to just do our best in every match.”