Pirlo: Bentancur has an important role at Juventus

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has said that Uruguayan international Rodrigo Bentancur still has an important role to play at the Bianconeri despite a slow start to the season.

The 23-year-old performed well under previous Bianconeri tactician Maurizio Sarri as a deep-lying playmaker but he has struggled to reach those levels in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

“It is an important role,” Pirlo said in his press conference.

“He started the season a bit subdued, but last year he played a lot and he hadn’t had time to catch his breath.

“When he showed up in pre-season, he was still a bit tired, and he needed a few games, but now we have found the Bentancur we knew.”

The Uruguayan international joined Juventus from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in the summer of 2017, and has played 137 competitive matches for the Bianconeri, scoring three goals.

La Vecchia Signora will host Roma on Saturday evening in Serie A.