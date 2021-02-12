Pirlo: I’m sorry for Gattuso, but Juventus are going to Napoli to win

Andrea Pirlo is only thinking about taking his Juventus side to Napoli to claim three points, and not about Gennaro Gattuso’s job security.

The Juventus and Napoli bosses were close friends during their playing careers, having coincided at AC Milan and Italy, but it’s now thought that a bad result for the Partenopei could spell the end of Gattuso’s time in Campania.

“It’s part of our job, sometimes it happens that you can be sacked,” Pirlo said at his Friday press conference when asked about Gattuso’s situation.

“I’m sorry for Rino’s situation but I have my own problems. We’re going there to win. We always aim to do our best.”

Juventus take on Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at 18:00 on Saturday.