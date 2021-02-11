Platek family complete purchase of Spezia

Spezia have become the latest Serie A club to attract American investment with the Platek family buying the club.

Kyle Krause’s acquisition of Parma in September made him Serie A’s newest American owner, but now Robert Platek has followed his compatriot into the world of Italian football club ownership.

It was a pleasure talking to @conjclancy . See you at our next game. #ForzaParma https://t.co/4LxzBrll9b — Kyle J. Krause (@Kyle_J_Krause) September 25, 2020

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio,” a statement released by the Platek family read.

“Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special club in Italy.

“From the time of our initial conversations, we have been extremely aligned with the mission, ethos, and ethic of Spezia Calcio. The club embodies the hard-work and humility espoused by the people of the surrounding area – values shared by our family.

The #SpeziaCalcio organization announce the completion of the acquisition of the Club by the Platek Family ?? https://t.co/lyE8uEKbey pic.twitter.com/p0ls5xZ6oE — Spezia Calcio English (@acspezia_en) February 11, 2021

“We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the club. As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud.”

The Platek family added that they were keen to keep hold of the management structure that oversaw the Ligurians’ promotion to Serie A in 2019/20.

They also highlighted that the investment was personal and in no way connected with their other business ventures.