PODCAST: 500 goals for Zlatan, Serie B looms large at Parma

We’re into the second half of the Serie A season, AC Milan are still top, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk through the action from Round 21.

Conor Clancy is joined by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to talk through a weird round, wherein Genoa won again against Napoli, Atalanta blew a three-goal lead and ZLatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th and 501st club goals.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Elsewhere Inter temporarily leapfrogged Milan at the summit, Juventus saw off Roma, and Lazio took advantage of the sides around them dropping points by beating Crotone.

That and more in this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!