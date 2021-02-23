PODCAST: Big Rom still reigns in Milan

Romelu Lukaku again had the last laugh against Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Belgian was at his very best to send Inter four points clear at Serie A’s summit thanks to a 3-0 Derby della Madonnina win over AC Milan.

While the derby understandably stole the headlines from the weekend, there was plenty more action to talk about as well on this week’s Forza Italian Football Podcast, as Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria joined Conor Clancy.

Atalanta warmed up for Real Madrid with a stunning 4-2 defeat of Napoli, Juventus beat Crotone, Torino got Eusebio Di Francesco sacked, Roma dropped points, and a whole lot more.

