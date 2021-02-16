PODCAST: Super Spezia’s Valentine’s gift to Inter

Serie A has a new name at its summit, as Inter overtook AC Milan in first place a week ahead of the Derby della Madonnina.

Antonio Conte’s side beat Lazio to capitalise on Milan’s loss at Spezia, and Conor Clancy is joined by his two Valentines in Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to talk through it all.

Elsewhere, Napoli beat Juventus in a close-fought game in Campania, while Atalanta edged Cagliari thanks to the world’s best substitute and Roma won comfortably against Udinese.

That and more in this week’s pod.

