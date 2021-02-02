PODCAST: Tears for Papu, Capocannoniere Destro

It’s been another big week of Serie A, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk you through it all.

Conor Clancy has had to fight through his tears to host the show, joined by Vito Doria and an unusually supportive Kevin Pogorzelski, who had spent his week crunching the numbers on Serie A’s kit crimes.

Lazio claimed a big win over Atalanta, who finally said goodbye to captain Papu Gomez, while AC Milan stay on top as little changed in the order of the Serie A table.

That and more in this week’s pod.

