Predicted Juventus XI vs Porto: Kulusevski to partner Cristiano Ronaldo
Conor Clancy Date: 17th February 2021 at 2:23pm
Written by:

Dejan Kulusevski is likely to accompany Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus’ attack on Tuesday evening as they take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

Alvaro Morata will have his position taken by the Swede, and Federico Chiesa will take his place ahead of Federico Bernardeschi.

Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini are likely to be Andrea Pirlo’s central defensive pairing, as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb.

Juventus’ expected XI is as follows: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Chiesa; Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

