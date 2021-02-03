As the most watched football league in the world, there is always drama guaranteed with the English Premier League.

Every weekend, the stakes are sky-high in the Premier League, with every player, manager, and fan all too aware that one bad result can have a significant impact on a season.

The 2020/21 campaign has been slow going thus far, with the impact of COVID 19 still being felt across the UK and beyond.

With multi-billion dollar TV deals, billionaires in charge of clubs and players earning extortionate sums of money, the associated betting markets with the Premier League can be lucrative.

All major bookmakers offer incredible Premier League betting odds and markets and with 380 fixtures per season, there is plenty to bet on.

Punters can bet ante-post on the outcome of events whilst bookmakers such as Betfred and Bet365 have excellent football in-play betting options.

But as fans begin to return to watch their beloved teams play, here is a rundown of some Premier League Odds for the 2020/21 season:

Outright Premier League Winner Odds

Liverpool – 7/4

Defending champions Liverpool still look to be the team to beat in the Premier League, despite a relatively indifferent start to the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit inside the top 2 in the table, despite being decimated by injury this season and they will be hoping to kick on during the second half of the campaign.

Manchester City – 2/1

Four-time Premier League winners Manchester City are always in the mix and they will be desperate to get their trophy back, having lost it to Liverpool last year.

They too have struggled at the start of the season, but Pep Guardiola’s sides tend to come good at the business end of seasons and they could be timing their run to perfection.

Tottenham – 6/1

Tottenham have started the season in fine form and Jose Mourinho is looking to become the first manager to bring a Premier League title home for Spurs in 60 years.

Defensive stability appears to be at the top of Tottenham’s priority list this season and if they can maintain their good form, who knows how far they could go.

Premier League Relegation Odds

Dropping down to the Championship from the Premier League can have disastrous consequences and with three teams sure to go down, it promises to be a real basement battle this term.

Fulham – 1/2

Scott Parker’s Fulham side have won twice in the league this season but look to have their work cut out if they are to stay in the division.

A lack of goals looks to be their key concern and with defensive instability too, it could be a long season ahead for the Cottagers.

West Bromwich Albion – 1/3

The Baggies have always been the perennial yo-yo side and they look set to go straight back down to the Championship once more.

Slavan Bilic still has time to improve their fortunes and they need to start scoring goals quickly if they want to survive in the top flight.

Sheffield United – 2/5

Following their impressive season last year, many had high hopes for Sheffield United this term, but they are winless with 11 games played.

The Blades sit rock bottom of the Premier League table and with over a quarter of the season played, Chris Wilder needs a response from his men.