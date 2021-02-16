Ribery out for Fiorentina-Spezia

Franck Ribery will miss Fiorentina’s upcoming match against Spezia.

The Frenchman is sidelined for another 10 days or so, ruling him out of what is an important game against the Ligurians, who beat then-leaders AC Milan 2-0 last time out.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Aleksandr Kokorin is in line to replace Ribery in the XI, and he could be set to start for Cesare Prandelli.

Kokorin is expected to start alongside the impressive Dusan Vlahovic in attack.

The publication have also suggested that Prandelli will line up using a back four against Spezia, leaving no place for Jose Callejon in the XI.