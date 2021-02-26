Roma striker Dzeko ruled out of AC Milan clash

Roma will be without striker Edin Dzeko for the visit of AC Milan on Sunday, after the Bosnia international picked up an injury against Braga in midweek.

The former Manchester City forward netted the opener in the 3-1 victory over the Portuguese club in the Europa League on Thursday, but was forced off in the second half with a groin injury.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Dzeko underwent tests on Friday and is set to be sidelined for at least two weeks, ruling him out of the Giallorossi’s clash against second-place Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

The striker, recently stripped of the captaincy at the club after a dispute with coach Paulo Fonseca, is also likely to sit out Roma’s Serie A matches against Fiorentina and Genoa, as well as the first leg of their Europa League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral will lead the line against Milan on Sunday after replacing Dzeko and scoring in injury time against Braga.