Roma want Udinese’s Musso

Roma want to replace current goalkeeper Pau Lopez with Juan Musso but the Giallorossi will have to pay around €25 million for the Udinese goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has struggled to impress since arriving from Real Betis prior to the 2019/20 season whereas the Argentine has developed into one of the best shotstoppers in the Italian league since his arrival at the Zebrette in 2018.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Udinese have asked clubs interested in Musso for at least €30m but they could settle for €5m less when the transfer window opens in July.

The Zebrette might be more open to selling the Argentinian international in the summer of 2021 while his sale and that of his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul would have the Friulian side revolutionise their squad for the following campaign.

New Roma general director Tiago Pinto and team manager Morgan De Sanctis are eager to sign Musso and they should able to do so unless Inter decide to present an offer as well.

Roma host Udinese on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, giving Musso an opportunity to demonstrate his worth against the Giallorossi.