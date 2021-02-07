Rugani: I will sweat for the Cagliari shirt

Daniele Rugani has said that he is willing to perform well at Cagliari after joining the Serie A club from French club Rennes in January.

The 26-year-old had been at the Ligue 1 side for less than six months and he was officially presented by the Isolani on Friday.

“To sweat everyday for this jersey is my commitment and my promise,” Rugani said on Twitter.

The centre-back had played for Juventus for five seasons and won multiple domestic honours with the Italian giants, but he was sent on loan to Rennes, who paid €1.5 million to sign him.

Rugani’s time in France had been marred by a hamstring injury and after playing just two competitive matches with the French club in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, they sent him back to the Bianconeri.

Juventus have sent him on loan to Cagliari for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign but he is not expected to be purchased on a permanent basis by the Isolani.