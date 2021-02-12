Sassuolo ready to sell Boga, Atalanta interested

Jeremie Boga is expected to leave Sassuolo at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The former Chelsea winger has impressed since joining the Neroverdi in 2018, and has attracted interest from other Serie A clubs and some abroad as well.

According to Friday’s Corriere dello Sport, Sassuolo have taken the decision to sell the 24-year-old this coming summer.

The same publication also explained that Atalanta, who had previously expressed an interest in the player, are likely to come knocking again when the transfer window reopens, though they’ll face stiff competition.

Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also keen on the Frenchman, as are Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Boga is set to miss out this weekend as Sassuolo face Crotone in Serie A with a muscular problem. He missed five games earlier this season after testing positive for the coronavirus and he then had a similar muscular issue in January.