Semplici appointed at Cagliari

Cagliari have turned to former SPAL boss Leonardo Semplici to succeed Eusebio De Francesco on the bench at the Sardegna Arena.

The Casteddu parted ways with Di Francesco on Monday morning, with their recent 1-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Torino leaving them five points adrift of the Granata and in 18th place.

In an official statement on Monday evening, the club confirmed Semplici’s arrival on a contract that will run until June 30, 2022, meaning it will expire before the contract extension that Di Franceso signed on January 24, with that lasting until 2023.

Semplici has been out of work since leaving SPAL midway through the 2019/20 season, which saw the Ferraresi relegated to Serie B.