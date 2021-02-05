Serie A planning to have fans return to stadiums

Plans are being put in place to implement the safe return of football fans in Italy, starting with 1,000 fans for Serie A games.

Meetings have been held between the CTS (Comitato Tecnico-Scientifico) – a government department that deals with controlling the spread of COVID-19 – and the president of Lega Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino.

The potential move would first see the return of fans for academy games before the return of fans for Serie A matches, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The discussion between the two boards also led to the exciting prospect of up to 30 percent of the Stadio Olimpico’s capacity being allowed in for the UEFA European Championship games.

Albeit speculation at the moment, the plans would see thousands of fans watch the opening match of the tournament when Italy take on Turkey in the opener, on the 11th June.