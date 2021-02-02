Serie A Player of the Week | Round 20

Genoa striker Mattia Destro continued his resurgence in front of goal, with a double against fellow relegation rivals Crotone, that helped secure him the Serie A Player of the Week crown for Round 20.

While the 3-0 victory at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday afternoon helped lift the Grifone into 14th place in the standings and six points clear of the bottom three, it also edged the 29-year-old closer to double figures for the first time in four years.

With nine goals in 16 league appearances this term, Destro is looking every bit the prolific marksman he threatened to be when he burst onto the domestic scene a decade ago and crucial to the Rossoblu’s survival.

On 24 minutes the Italian anticipated the ball breaking loose 10 yards from goal to fire home and netted Genoa’s third just after half time with a close range finish, that all but condemned the hosts to defeat.