Serie A Player of the Week | Round 22

Inter moved to the top of Serie A with a victory over Lazio on Sunday night, with the performance of Romelu Lukaku earning the Belgian international Player of the Week for Round 22.

With city neighbours AC Milan losing to Spezia the previous evening, a 3-1 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza edged the Nerazzurri ahead by a solitary point, before the pair meet in the Derby della Madonnina next weekend.

After Wesley Hoedt conceded a penalty for a lunging challenge on Lautaro Martinez on 22 minutes, Lukaku fired home with confidence and just before the half-time whistle powered another past Pepe Reina when the ball fell kindly to him in the Biancocelesti box.

Although the visitors did manage to pull a goal back through Gonzalo Escalante on the hour mark, the 27-year-old was driving Inter forward minutes later to lay on the assist for the third goal scored by strike partner Martinez.