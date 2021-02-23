Serie A Player of the Week | Round 23

Inter took control of the Serie A title race on Sunday afternoon, as a domineering Romelu Lukaku drove his side to an impressive victory over city neighbours AC Milan and won Player of the Week for Round 23.

The Belgian international was involved in two of the Nerazzurri’s goals, as they defeated the Rossoneri 3-0 at the Stadio San Siro and went four points clear at the top of the table.

It took the 27-year-old just five minutes to make his presence felt in Milan, chasing down a through-ball and, eventually, cutting inside to provide a perfectly weighted cross that Lautaro Martinez headed home.

After the Argentinean added a second, it was left to Lukaku to put the win beyond doubt on 66 minutes, bursting past Alessio Romagnoli with ease and firing powerfully past Gianluigi Donnarumma.