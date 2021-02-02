Serie A Team of the Week | Round 20

AC Milan won 2-1 against Bologna while Inter are not far behind after defeating Benevento 4-0.

Juventus scored two without reply against Sampdoria while Lazio and Roma won 3-1 against Atalanta and Hellas Verona respectively.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina and Sassuolo drew 1-1 with Torino and Cagliari respectively, Genoa thumped Crotone 3-0, and Napoli earned a 2-0 victory against Parma.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 20 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan (2 Team of the Week appearances)

In a match in which there was some excellent goalkeeping on show, Donnarumma’s saves proved to be the most decisive as his team went on to collect the three points.

Adam Marusic – Lazio (3 apps)

Opened the scoring with an excellent strike and continued to be an attacking threat for the remainder of the match against Atalanta.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (2 apps)

He has had his struggles in a back three but he remained composed in defence and was diligent in his use on the ball.

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus

The Bianconeri veteran had a superb game in defence and his block on Fabio Quagliarella was particularly outstanding.

Eljif Elmas – Napoli

Does not often feature in the Partenopei squad, but he had a fine performance in midfield, and his solo goal to open the scoring was the clear highlight.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (4 apps)

It was another dynamic display from the Italian international and he created sufficient chances for his teammates to score.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (4 apps)

The Ivorian had another energetic performance in midfield and showed his composure to score again from the penalty spot.

Franck Ribery – Fiorentina (4 apps)

Supplied enough chances for Dusan Vlahovic to score, but he eventually took the initiative, combining with Giacomo Bonaventura to score an exquisite goal.

Borja Mayoral – Roma (3 apps)

The Spaniard is improving with more time in the Giallorossi squad. Assisted for the second goal scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and then added the third.

Mattia Destro – Genoa (3 apps)

The former Roma and Bologna striker is thriving at the Grifone and he added another two goals in the victory against Crotone.

Jeremie Boga – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Displayed his typical attacking spark and then scored the equaliser for the Neroverdi against Cagliari.