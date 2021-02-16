Serie A Team of the Week | Round 22

Inter rose to the top of the Serie A table after a 3-1 victory against Lazio while city rivals AC Milan surprisingly lost 2-0 to Spezia.

Napoli defeated Juventus by the solitary goal, Roma won 3-0 against Udinese, Hellas Verona earned a 2-1 win against Parma, and Sampdoria and Sassuolo registered 2-1 victories against Fiorentina and Crotone respectively.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 22 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Alex Meret – Napoli

The Partenopei produced a great defensive display, but whenever they were breached, their goalkeeper stood tall and produced an abundance of magnificent saves.

Gianluca Mancini – Roma

Diligent in his defending and superb in his attacking play. Displayed confidence advancing from his defensive position and assisted in the opening goal for Jordan Veretout.

Amir Rrahmani – Napoli

Produced an excellent performance at the back and he also earned the decisive penalty after an aerial battle with Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Simone Bastoni – Spezia (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The Aquilotti left-back is one of many unsung heroes in his team and impressed again with his attacking play. Sealed the victory against AC Milan with an excellent bending effort.

Antonin Barak – Hellas Verona

He provided plenty of creativity against Parma, and he was the unlikely matchwinner with a header, which was also the Mastini’s 1000th goal in Serie A.

Jordan Veretout – Roma (2 apps)

It was a dynamic performance from the Frenchman in the Giallorossi midfield and he laid the foundations for his team’s victory with a first half brace.

Christian Eriksen – Inter

Much criticised for his inability to adapted to Italian football, the Danish midfielder showed that he might be able to fit in at the Nerazzurri after. He was the standout in midfield against Lazio and displayed his attacking qualities.

Kevin Agudelo – Spezia

The attacking midfielder operated as false nine against AC Milan and he was in dazzling form. He seemed to play at his own pace but the Rossoneri could not handle him. Played a big part in the opening goal for the Aquilotti.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo (3 apps)

The dynamic striker looks like he is back to his best. Supplied the pass for Domenico Berardi to open the scoring and then he scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (4 apps)

Another commanding display from the Belgian striker. Scored the first two goals for his team and provided the assist for Lautaro Martinez to score the third.

Keita Balde – Sampdoria

Unsettled the Fiorentina defence with his pace and he scored Il Doria’s first goal of the match with a header.