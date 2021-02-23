Serie A Team of the Week | Round 23

Inter extended their lead on top of the Serie A table with a 3-0 victory against city rivals AC Milan while Juventus also won 3-0 against Crotone.

Roma were held to a scoreless draw against Benevento, Atalanta beat Napoli 4-2, and Lazio needed just one goal to defeat Sampdoria.

Elsewhere, Torino beat Cagliari 1-0, Genoa drew 2-2 against Hellas Verona, and Fiorentina put three goals past Spezia without reply.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Samir Handanovic – Inter

The Nerazzurri captain played a fundamental part in keeping a clean sheet for his team, successfully making an incredible string of saves.

Cristian Romero – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Contained Napoli striker Victor Osimhen very well, only allowing him to get away on one notable moment, and sealed the victory with a headed goal.

Bremer – Torino

Defensively sound and made the difference with an incredible leap to score the winning goal against Cagliari.

Federico Barba – Benevento

The Stregoni went down to 10 men and held on for a draw against Roma. Barba was able to fill the void left by Kamil Glik and he was able to nullify many attacking threats.

Weston McKennie – Juventus (3 apps)

Another industrious effort from the Bianconeri midfielder and he sealed the victory with a goal in the second half.

Milan Badelj – Genoa

Went about his business in midfield with minimal fuss and he scored the vital equaliser for the Grifone with a sensational strike.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (4 apps)

Replaced Giacomo Bonaventura just before half-time and seized control of the game. Supplied the assist for Dusan Vlahovic to score the first goal, scored the second, and won the ball back to start the move for the third.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (6 apps)

The Spanish midfielder played with incredible grace and composure on the ball and he scored the winner after a move which he started.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (3 apps)

The Colombian striker made a rare start and he played a big part in the goals. Assisted in the second goal for Robin Gosens, scored the third with a little solo run, and took the corner that resulted in the fourth.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (5 apps)

The Belgian international demonstrated the best qualities of a targetman up front. Held up the ball, passed the ball to running teammates, and used his physique to overwhelm opponents. Created the first goal for Lautaro Martinez and then scored the third.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (3 apps)

The Argentine found his shooting boots in one of the most important matches of the season. Scored the Nerazzurri’s first two goals and he should have had at least one more. He also impressed with his ability to track back and help his teammates defensively.