Things We Learned in the Premier League

Match week 25 presented us with yet another dimension to the 2020/21 season in the English Premier League. Already past the halfway mark, we cannot comfortably say things have fallen into place yet, but Manchester City winning the title almost looks like a certainty.

We learned a few things over the weekend, and we’ll be talking about the notable points drawn from 10 fixtures.

#1. City belittling everyone

Manchester City traveled to the Emirates to play against Mikael Arteta's Arsenal. We are talking about a City team on an 18-match winning streak. Pep Guardiola even had the luxury of resting more than six first-team players. There was no place for Rodri, Laporte, Kyle Walker, Sergio Aguero, nor the ever-lively prodigy Phil Foden, but they still scrapped another win.

#2. Bruno is still Man United’s main man

For long periods, Manchester United sleep-walked against Newcastle at Old Trafford. When new talisman Bruno Fernandes is out of sorts, the whole team becomes irrelevant. Against the Magpies, the Red Devils were a bit lackluster, and lucky the opposition seemingly had not come for a win. Fernandes will almost certainly take home the player of the season for United, and probably for the entire league, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need his man to do more. More often than not, he has changed games for his team, but United looks average when he is not in the mood.

#3. Liverpool cracks more evident

The news that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been going through some difficult moments following his mother's loss was met with sorrow across the football world. His team is on a poor run, and everyone can see that. Everton have not beaten their fierce Merseyside rivals at Anfield since 1999, but they dared to turn things around in style. Injuries have dogged Klopp's side since the start of the season, and captain Henderson has been added to the list. He is not the most gifted player you'll see, nor is he your average footballer, but when his influence is absent, Anfield stutters. Despite the dip in form, Everton took home all three points, winning 2-0 on the night.

#4. Do you still doubt Leicester?

Leicester are breathing on Manchester United’s necks, and a slight mistake could see Brendan Rodgers men occupy the second position on the log. Aston Villa is not an ordinary side, especially this season. How they walloped champions Liverpool at the start of the season was devastating. They followed that up with incredible performances, quickly establishing themselves as the most improved side in the league after flirting with relegation for the better part of last season. But Leicester going to Villa Park and scoring two quickfire goals was such a statement. These boys mean business.

#5. Moyes is not bluffing

If Aston Villa are not the season’s surprise package, then Westham is. David Moyes is doing a great job at Westham. He followed up an impressive 3-0 win against bottom-placed Sheffield United with another big one, this time against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs. It won’t be surprising if Moyes wins the manager of the season award.

