Torino-Sassuolo and Lazio-Torino in doubt due to COVID

Torino’s Serie A home clash against Sassuolo, scheduled for Friday night, is in doubt due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Toro camp.

The ASL – Italy’s sanitary authority – are said to be having the final say on whether the match goes ahead, or not.

The worry is that the English variant of the virus is now within the camp and Italy’s health ministers want to ensure that any potential spread is capped.

Carlo Picco, general manager of Turin’s ASL unit, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that “tension is high” and that safety requirements have to be met in for the games to be played.

It’s thought that the match will be pushed back until March 17, with both clubs agreeing on the date. Torino’s match with Lazio, next Tuesday, is also in doubt.

If both ties are postponed then Toro’s meeting with Lazio could potentially be played in April, given the Biancocelesti’s likely elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich following their 4-1 defeat in the first leg.

Torino are presently five points clear of relegation but, results depending, could find themselves in the bottom three next time they play, if the postponements are confirmed.