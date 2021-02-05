Torino sweating on Belotti extension

Andrea Belotti’s future remains in the balance amidst growing interest from abroad.

The 27-year-old is under contract with Torino until 2022 but the club are doing their utmost to keep their main man for the foreseeable future.

Club president Urbano Cairo admitted that Il Gallo has been approached with another offer but is still undecided.

“Belotti has been with us since 2015, we’ve already extended his contract once and we intend to do so again, having made a very lucrative proposal”, Cairo told Sky Sport Italia.

The forward is now at the age considered the prime for a footballer and has a big decision to make, constantly the stand-out performer for a mid-table club while being linked to the likes of Tottenham may well sway his decision.

The Premier League club would probably not only offer more in terms of wages but also in terms of the chance to play European football for the man who has bagged 89 goals in 194 Serie A games for Il Toro.

With Torino showing little sign of improvement and heavily reliant on their star striker – who has netted ten of those 89 goals in 19 league games this term – it’s likely that the side from London won’t be the only ones hot on Belotti’s heels