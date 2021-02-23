Veron: It’s an important night for Lazio

Juan Sebastian Veron has been getting in the mood for Lazio’s Champions League tie on Tuesday evening.

The Argentine has history with Lazio, and was involved the last time the club played in the knockout rounds of the competition, scoring in their last knockout tie against Valencia in 2000.

The former Biancocelesti midfielder shared a video of the goal on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “Important night for Lazio. It’s the night of the European Cup ”.

Unfortunately for Veron, his strike wasn’t enough to see Lazio progress as they had lost the first leg 5-2 in Spain.

There is the potential for it to be a fairytale night for Veron. He is actually the godfather of current Lazio star Joaquin Correa, who’ll be hoping to replicate Veron’s achievement of a UCL knockout round goal.

The Biancocelesti take on current champions Bayern Munich tonight in the round of 16 first leg at the Stadio Olimpico.