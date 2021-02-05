Will Inter Finally End Juventus dominance of Serie A?

You must go back to the 2010/11 season to find the last time a team other than Juventus won the Italian Serie A title. That team was AC Milan and since then, Juventus have dominated Italian football, winning nine titles in succession, leaving the Bianconeri as the clear all time leaders of Serie A victories.

However, as we enter the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, it appears as though Juventus are about to surrender their grip on Serie A. The question is, will Inter be the team to finally end Juventus dominance of Italian football?

There were external factors in play during the 2019/20 campaign, which made it a season unlike any other in the history of Italian football. Thankfully, the Serie A season was played to a conclusion and Inter finished in second place, just one point behind the winners, Juventus. Inter had the second best record in terms of goals scored and the best defensive record of any team in the league.

The Nerazzurri led for the first 6 weeks of the season and also at the mid-stage of the campaign. However, Inter could not hold off the challenge of Juventus and despite losing only 4 games throughout the whole season, they were forced to settle for second place. So, what has changed to suggest that Inter could go one better in the 2020/21 season and finish above Juventus to claim the Scudetto?

Much like last season, Inter are proving a difficult team to beat in Serie A and at the time of writing they have lost only one of their last 15 Serie A matches. In fact, Inter have suffered just two defeats in their 27 most recent league games, which is a fantastic record. Their home record is of particular note and the Nerazzurri have won each of their last 6 home Serie A fixtures, including the all-important victory over Juventus on the 17th of January.

The win over Juventus felt like a watershed moment in the season for Inter, with goals from Arturo Vidal and Nicolo Barella sealing a 2-0 victory. The joy on the players’ faces when they scored the second goal showed how much it meant to Inter as they knew that gave them a strong foothold in the match. Manager, Antonio Conte walked onto the pitch at the final whistle with a huge smile on his face as he knew what the result meant, not only in terms of Inter’s title credentials but also their self-belief.

Although he did not score a goal in the win against Juventus, Romelu Lukaku remains a key player for Inter and his goals will be crucial if they are to finish above Juventus and win the title this season. At the time of writing, the striker has 12 goals to his name, leaving him three goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race to be top scorer. With some favourable home fixtures still to come this season, the 6/1 for Lukaku to finish as top goal scorer in Serie A is tempting.

The Belgian international will certainly be a key player and Inter have a tremendous opportunity to finally end Juventus dominance of Serie A and claim their first title since 2009/10, when they went to win the treble.