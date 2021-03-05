AC Milan likely to buy Tomori outright

AC Milan are likely to purchase Fikayo Tomori permanently from Chelsea once the 2020/21 Serie A season has concluded.

The 23-year-old arrived on loan from the Blues in January and he has made such an impression in a short time that the club will exercise their option to acquire him outright from the English club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan will have to pay Chelsea €28 million for Tomori, and although the club hierarchy believe that it is a high price tag for the English international, they are convinced that he will be a great investment for the present and the future.

The centre-back played just once for the Londoners in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign but he has already made four Serie A appearances for the Milanese side.

Tomori was born in Canada but he has played for England once at senior level after years of representing the Three Lions as a youth international.