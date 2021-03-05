AC Milan likely to buy Tomori outright

Vito Doria Date: 5th March 2021 at 11:55am
AC are likely to purchase Fikayo Tomori permanently from once the 2020/21 Serie season has concluded.

The 23-year-old arrived on loan from the Blues in January and he has made such an impression in a short time that the club will exercise their option to acquire him outright from the English club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan will have to pay Chelsea €28 million for Tomori, and although the club hierarchy believe that it is a high price tag for the English international, they are convinced that he will be a great investment for the present and the future.

The centre-back played just once for the Londoners in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign but he has already made four appearances for the Milanese side.

Tomori was born in Canada but he has played for once at senior level after years of representing the Three Lions as a youth international.

 

