AC Milan too strong for Verona

AC Milan claimed an important 2-0 win over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon.

Two fantastic goals by Rade Krunic and Diogo Dalot sealed the win for the Rossoneri, bringing them three points behind city rivals Inter for will play Atalanta on Monday evening.

The match started in a cagey manner with both teams showing patience in possession. Rafael Leao had the first big chance when he headed over after latching on to a superb cross from Davide Calabria.

Milan took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to a couple of minutes of inspiring play by Rade Krunic. The Bosnian earned a free kick in dangerous territory with some neat one-touch play on the edge of Verona’s box. Once he dusted himself off he took the opportunity on a rare start to curl a fnatastic shot into the top right hand corner.

Stefano Pioli’s side started the second half in determined fashion and doubled their lead within the first few minutes. Alexis Salaemaekers found Dalot who, after some nimble footwork, fired the ball into the roof of the net to extend the lead.

Verona offered a more offensive approach in the final stages, putting Milan under pressure without creating any real chances.

Milan were able to see out the rest of the game in a relatively comfortable manner.

Pioli will be pleased with the performance along with the result, as Milan looked to get back on track after some difficult weeks.