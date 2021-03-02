Adani: Pirlo will be given time at Juventus

Former Inter defender Daniele Adani has said that Juventus should give Andrea Pirlo more time to coach at the Bianconeri, which was not afforded to his predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

La Vecchia Signora have won the last nine Serie A titles but they have not won the Champions League since 1996 and they also risk being eliminated by Porto in this season’s Round of 16.

“They realised two years ago that the way of thinking is that of winning in Italy which has come at the cost of not growing,” Adani told Bobo TV.

“Juventus play to win, the president [Andrea] Agnelli has looked for, and he is going down, a more European path, even if there is a failure.

“They would not have thought about going out against Olympique Lyon. That blow with Sarri did not go well.

“You cannot win 30 years in a row, nine is already historic. They’ve tried to do something in Europe.

“This opportunity [of more time], that was not given to Sarri, could be given to Pirlo. And they will give it to him.”