This Monday morning, World Lab Technologies’ interest in buying AC Milan became official.

Milan are currently owned by hedge fund Elliott Management and have endured a turbulent 10 years, but World Lab Technologies’ founder Alexandr Jucov is keen to get involved in Italian football.

Jucov, originally from Moldova, has been in the news over the last year for his attempts to purchase TikTok.

“Alexandr Jucov, a leading businessman originally from Moldova and Founder of World Lab Technologies, Inc. has expressed his interest in acquiring the majority shares of AC Milan” read an official statement.

“This acquisition would fulfil Mr. Jucov’s long-standing desire to be actively involved in sports, which has increasingly adopted new technologies and data-based metrics.”

Jucov himself wouldn’t comment on the details of any ongoing communication with Elliott, though he did express his intentions to make Milan a force again.

“We have a serious intention to discuss it,” he said. “Our plan for the future of AC Milan is ambitious and includes strategies for further engagement with the club’s loyal fan base.

“We want the fans to be at the centre of our project. That makes the club stronger.”