Atalanta can sign Romero outright for €20 million

Atalanta will have to part with €20 million if they want to make Cristian Romero’s loan deal from Juventus permanent.

The 22-year-old joined Atalanta on a two-year loan deal at the start of this season. That deal involved a clause allowing La Dea to buy the Argentine outright for €16 million at the end of the two years.

The initial loan fee owed to Juventus is two million euros, and that amount will be doubled if Atalanta secure Champions League qualification this season.

It’s common for deals of this nature to include a buyback clause for the selling club. This is so that if Romero were to improve drastically at Atalanta, Juve could buy him back again at a previously agreed fee. Atalanta would be contractually obliged to accept that bid.

Crucially, in this case, Juventus have not inserted a buyback clause. The former Genoa player has not played a single game for the Bianconeri, but he has been a key part of Atalanta’s impressive displays since joining last summer.