Bayern too strong for Lazio

Lazio’s run in the Champions League came to an end on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena as Simone Inzaghi’s side lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich, losing 6-2 on aggregate.

The game started at a low pace. Lazio’s only chance in the first half came when Luis Alberto found Sergej Milinkovic-Savic behind Bayern’s defence but the midfielder failed to convert with a header from close range.

It took a penalty to break the deadlock. Vedat Muriqi fouled Leon Goretzka, and from 12 yards Robert Lewandowski had no mercy and sent Pepe Reina the wrong way.

To make things worse for Lazio, a knee injury forced Mohamed Fares off with Senad Lulic taking his place right after the break. Then Manuel Lazzari left the pitch with what looked like a broken finger.

Lewandowski looked head and shoulders above anyone else throughout the game. Midway through the second half, the Pole controlled a ball on the edge of the box and fired a low shot that went past by Reina but hit the post.

He then left the pitch with twenty minutes to go. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting took his place and scored two minutes later, converting David Alaba’s pass with a chipped touch to beat Reina.

Lazio’s consolation came in the form of Marco Parolo’s goal eight minutes before the end, a perfectly timed header from short range on Andreas Pereira’s cross that makes him the third-oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the Champions League after Paolo Maldini and Ryan Giggs.

Lazio now will play on Sunday afternoon at 15:00 CET against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.