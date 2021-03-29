Buffon has a decision to make

Buffon has a decision to make
Conor Clancy Date: 29th March 2021 at 2:09pm
Time spares no man, not even Buffon. The iconic goalkeeper is now 43, but his remarkable career keeps going.

In theory, he should be thinking about hanging up his gloves at the end of the season, but his body and head keep telling him that he has more to offer, and it’s hard to argue with the World Cup winner.

But, with his contract ending this June, La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the veteran is coming to a crossroads. The newspaper have suggested that his two options for the summer are to either finally call time on an incredible career, or to seek a new club where he can play an important role, as he doesn’t feel like a significant contributor at Juventus, where he plays backup to Wojciech Szczesny.

The only thing currently driving Buffon is the Coppa Italia. He has been Juventus’ choice in the competition, and is expected to start the final on May 19, when La Vecchia Signora face Atalanta.

Success over Gian Piero Gasperini’s side would see him get his hands on the trophy for the sixth time in his career.

There has been some speculation that, just as he did by joining Saint-Germain for a one-year stint in Ligue 1, he could look outside of Italy’s shores for his next challenge.

Other reports have even linked him with a return to , where it all began, though Sepe has been No.1 for the Crociati since their return to Serie A in 2018.

As he explained to The Guardian recently, June 2023 is the latest that he will play on until. Between now and then, though, anything could yet happen.

 

