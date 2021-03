Gianluigi Buffon’s contract renewal at Juventus is expected to be confirmed soon.

The veteran goalkeeper’s extension until 2022 is seen as a formality, as he has an excellent relationship with Andrea Agnelli.

Despite being a backup goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczesny since rejoining from Paris Saint-Germain, the 43-year-old is determined to stay at the club so that he can beat the longevity record set by Marco Ballotta.

The former Lazio 216;keeper has the crown of being the oldest Serie A and Champions League player. His last Champions League appearance came when he was 43 years and 168 days old.