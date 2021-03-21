Candreva sees Sampdoria sink Torino

Sampdoria picked up their first win in six games as they beat Torino 1-0 in a scrappy affair at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon.

A wonderful strike from Antonio Candreva midway through the first half was all that the Blucerchiati needed to condemn the Granata to their third defeat in four outings.

The opening 20 minutes provided little in the way of entertainment as a scrappy start by both teams failed to produce any real goal-scoring opportunities.

However, it would be the Blucerchiati who finally made the breakthrough with their first real attack of the afternoon. Candreva was on hand to provide the finishing touch after a wonderfully weighted pass from Manolo Gabbiadini had found him unmarked in the Granata box.

Despite the hosts taking the lead, there was little to change to the overall quality of the contest and when the two teams retreated to the changing rooms for the halftime break Candreva’s goal was the only registered shot on target.

The break did little to get the creative juices flowing for either side as the second half started in the same vein as the first, although there was a distinctly more frenetic pace to proceedings.

With the Blucerchiati happy to sit back on their lead and play on the counterattack the onus was firmly on the visitors to create an opening, but with their attack faltering it began to look increasingly unlikely that they would make the breakthrough.

In fact, when the final whistle eventually came Davide Nicola’s team had failed to register a single shot on target, despite having the majority of possession, in what had been a very uneventful contest.

The result leaves things wide open at the bottom, with Torino, Cagliari and Parma all separated by just four points in 17th, 18th and 19th place.