Capello: A scared player can’t be in the wall, Cristiano’s mistake was unforgivable
Conor Clancy Date: 10th March 2021 at 2:17pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has come in for criticism following his part in Juventus’ Champions League elimination against Porto on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese turned his back on ’s freekick in extra time, allowing the ball to go through his legs before beating .

“Whoever is in the wall can’t be a player who is scared of getting hit,” said on Italia after the game.

“It was a serious and unforgivable mistake. There are no excuses.

“When you’re a coach you speak to the players and say that whoever is scared should say so and they won’t go in the wall.

“Coach, you’ve been eliminated because you put two players in the wall who turned around when the shot was struck. It’s not the goalkeeper’s fault that it went in.

“Whoever doesn’t face up to the shot without fear shouldn’t be in the wall.”

 

