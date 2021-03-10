Capello: A scared player can’t be in the wall, Cristiano’s mistake was unforgivable

Cristiano Ronaldo has come in for criticism following his part in Juventus’ Champions League elimination against Porto on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese turned his back on Sergio Oliveira’s freekick in extra time, allowing the ball to go through his legs before beating Wojciech Szczesny.

“Whoever is in the wall can’t be a player who is scared of getting hit,” Fabio Capello said on Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“It was a serious and unforgivable mistake. There are no excuses.

“When you’re a coach you speak to the players and say that whoever is scared should say so and they won’t go in the wall.

“Coach, you’ve been eliminated because you put two players in the wall who turned around when the shot was struck. It’s not the goalkeeper’s fault that it went in.

“Whoever doesn’t face up to the shot without fear shouldn’t be in the wall.”