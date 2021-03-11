Carnevali: Locatelli deserves a world class club

Sassuolo’s managing director, Giovanni Carnevali, has spoken about his wish for Manuel Locatelli to end up at a top club, thus hinting toward the midfielder moving on in the near future.

Locatelli is one of the names most frequently mentioned when the Azzurri stars of the future are brought into question and now it could be time for him to make the step up from Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi started the season well but have dropped off dramatically, winning only once in their last nine Serie A games and the 23-year-old will be one of the players they are likely to lose in the summer.

The Italian made the move from AC Milan for €10 million in the summer of 2019 but would likely fetch at least three times that in today’s market.

“Locatelli to Juventus or Manchester City? I hope that he goes to a massive team,” Carnevali told Tuttosport.

“Whether that will be Juventus or [Manchester] City, or even another world class club, I don’t know.

“All I know is that he deserves a big move and he’s got all of the characteristics to fit in [at one of the biggest clubs in the world].”