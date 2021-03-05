Carraro: Juventus vs Napoli set a precedent

Former AC Milan and FIGC president Franco Carraro has said that the Juventus v Napoli has now set a precedent in regards to Serie A matches being called off due to squads having multiple cases of COVID-19.

Lazio v Torino was meant to be played on Tuesday evening but Torino did not turn up due to players being diagnosed with the virus and the game could either be awarded as a 3-0 victory to the Biancocelesti or rescheduled for another date.

“Lega Calcio set a rule, then the rule stumbled with Juventus v Napoli,” Carraro told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Now a precedent has been created because the ASL of Turin has the same rights as the local health company in Naples.

“We are at the front of something extraordinary like an out-of-control pandemic and in any case the championship will continue regardless of everything.”

Juventus had been awarded a 3-0 victory earlier in the season after Napoli failed to arrive in Turin but the decision was overturned on appeal.